Mayor appoints 2 new police commissioners as search for HPD chief continues

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Wednesday nominated two new members to the Honolulu Police Commission.

Karen Chang, a former senior executive for American Express and Charles Schwab, and Jerry Gibson, the Area Vice President of Hilton Hotels and Resorts, will first need to be confirmed by the Honolulu City Council before joining the panel.

“I’m deeply grateful to Karen Chang and Jerry Gibson for agreeing to serve our community on the Honolulu Police Commission as volunteers,” Mayor Caldwell said in a statement. “With their records of leadership and involvement in our community, I know they will help bring diverse viewpoints to the panel.”

Their appointments come as the selection process continues for the next chief of the Honolulu Police Department, which has already been plagued by several delays. Luella Costales resigned in late September, citing a lack of diversity with the mainland consultant group EB Jacobs, which helped narrow down the candidate list from 24 to 9.

And Max Sword, the commission’s chairman, recused himself from the selection process due to a potential conflict of interest with the leading candidate for chief, former federal agent Tommy Aiu.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.