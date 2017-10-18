Third HPD officer charged in federal public corruption scandal linked to Kealoha

In new court records obtained by Hawaii News Now, a federal prosecutor indicates the police chief's wife, Katherine Kealoha, was deeply involved in an effort to frame her uncle by faking the theft of her mailbox.

In new court records obtained by Hawaii News Now, a federal prosecutor indicates the police chief's wife, Katherine Kealoha, was deeply involved in an effort to frame her uncle by faking the theft of her mailbox.

A retired police officer pleaded guilty Friday to lying under oath as part of a conspiracy to frame a relative for stealing a mailbox from the home of Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife Katherine, a high-ranking deputy city prosecutor.

The federal public corruption investigation that already forced former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha to retire has widened even further.

A third Honolulu police officer has been arrested and charged in connection with a years-long federal investigation into public corruption at some of the highest levels of Oahu's law enforcement, Hawaii News Now has learned.

Lieutenant Derek Hahn was taken into custody at around 11 a.m. at his home in Hawaii Kai by FBI agents. The 20-year veteran of the force is charged with conspiracy to obstruct. Hahn is currently assigned to the communications division and will be placed on unpaid, administrative leave.

Former HPD Maj. Gordon Shiraishi, 61, and HPD officer Bobby Nguyen, 43, were the first people arrested in connection with the probe, which is linked to former Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, Katherine, a deputy city prosecutor.

Shiraishi has been charged with obstruction of justice, while Nguyen has been charged with conspiracy to obstruct.

