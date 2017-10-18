Third HPD officer charged in federal public corruption scandal l - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Third HPD officer charged in federal public corruption scandal linked to Kealoha

A third Honolulu police officer has been arrested and charged in connection with a years-long federal investigation into public corruption at some of the highest levels of Oahu's law enforcement, Hawaii News Now has learned. 

Lieutenant Derek Hahn was taken into custody at around 11 a.m. at his home in Hawaii Kai by FBI agents.  The 20-year veteran of the force is charged with conspiracy to obstruct.  Hahn is currently assigned to the communications division and will be placed on unpaid, administrative leave.

Former HPD Maj. Gordon Shiraishi, 61, and HPD officer Bobby Nguyen, 43, were the first people arrested in connection with the probe, which is linked to former Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, Katherine, a deputy city prosecutor.

Shiraishi has been charged with obstruction of justice, while Nguyen has been charged with conspiracy to obstruct.

