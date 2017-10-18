Feds execute search warrant at Kealoha homes as third cop is charged in criminal probe

In new court records obtained by Hawaii News Now, a federal prosecutor indicates the police chief's wife, Katherine Kealoha, was deeply involved in an effort to frame her uncle by faking the theft of her mailbox.

A retired police officer pleaded guilty Friday to lying under oath as part of a conspiracy to frame a relative for stealing a mailbox from the home of Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife Katherine, a high-ranking deputy city prosecutor.

The federal public corruption investigation that already forced former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha to retire has widened even further.

Criminal investigators with the Federal Bureau of Investigation executed a pair of search warrants at two homes of former Honolulu police chief Louis Kealoha on Wednesday, the latest turn in a years-long federal investigation into public corruption at some of the highest levels of Oahu's law enforcement, Hawaii News Now has learned.

News of the search came hours after a third Honolulu police officer had been arrested and charged.

Lieutenant Derek Hahn was taken into custody at around 11 a.m. at his home in Hawaii Kai by FBI agents. The 20-year veteran of the Honolulu Police Department is charged with conspiracy to obstruct.

Hahn is currently assigned to the department's communications division and will be placed on unpaid, administrative leave.

According to a criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday afternoon, Hahn falsified records and made false statements regarding the alleged 'fake' mailbox theft, taken from the home of former Honolulu police chief Louis Kealoha and his wife Katherine, a deputy city prosecutor.

During court proceedings on Wednesday, federal prosecutors claimed Hahn "called the shots" on the frame-up of Puana and said he had a direct hand in destroying evidence.

Special prosecutor Janaki Gandhi told the judge Hahn directed another officer to only place into evidence certain portions of the surveillance video that purports to have captured the incident, and that officers within HPD's CIU – of which Hahn was the commanding officer – intentionally copied over the hard drive on which the tape was stored.

Hahn's Attorney, Birney Bervar says his client didn't need to be arrested, saying the prosecutors could have simply called and asked Hahn to turn himself in and appear in court. "The fact that my client was arrested instead of (getting a) summons is an example of the intimidation and the bullying by the government in this investigation, in their attempt to get people to say what the government wants them to say."

Bervar disputes the FBI's argument that the mailbox theft was fake, saying it was a real crime, but one that was poorly investigated by his client and the officers.

"Mistakes and sloppy police work and inaccurate police reports are a daily occurrence in the state courts here in Hawaii," says Bervar, "That doesn't mean there is a criminal conspiracy."

Former HPD Maj. Gordon Shiraishi, 61, and HPD officer Bobby Nguyen, 43, were the first people arrested in connection with the probe, which is linked to former Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, Katherine, a deputy city prosecutor.

Shiraishi has been charged with obstruction of justice, while Nguyen has been charged with conspiracy to obstruct.

