The country’s best names in brewing converge on Waikiki for the Third Annual Great Waikiki Beer Festival

Plans are now underway for the Third Annual Great Waikiki Beer Festival on Saturday, Oct. 21. Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort’s signature event will gather more than 100 beers from Oahu’s ever-growing craft beer scene and beyond. Back for the fall and better than ever, the festival will be held on the beachfront Great Lawn from sunset to starlight and will feature gourmet bites and feel-good music from Hawaii artists.

New this year, the resort’s Tropics Bar & Grill will hold a one-of-a-kind beer pairing dinner in partnership with Honolulu BeerWorks in advance of the festival on Thursday, Oct. 19. The event will showcase a five-course, prix fixe menu specially prepared by the village’s own chef Joseph “JJ” Reinhart, and each course will be expertly paired with a beer from Honolulu BeerWorks.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, the Great Waikiki Beer Festival returns to Hilton Hawaiian Village. In addition to an array of local and national brewers represented, the evening will feature a selection of wines, sakes and beer-friendly foods all set to the tunes of some of Hawaii’s most beloved artists, ending with a special Henry Kapono All-Star Band performance!

A portion of the proceeds from the Great Waikiki Beer Festival will benefit the Wounded Warrior Ohana, a local non-profit dedicated to caring for our nation’s injured military service members by providing fun, safe and healthy events for these wounded warriors and their families.

“With two successful beer festivals under our belt, we are excited to host our third annual event,” said Jeffrey Yedlin, director of food & beverage, Hilton Hawaiian Village. “Guests are always astonished at the sheer selection of beers we showcase. Whatever their taste, attendees are sure to find something they love, and maybe even discover some new favorites.”

General Admission is $75 with a 15 percent discount for military with valid ID. The price includes admission at 6 p.m. and 10 four-ounce beer tastings. VIP Admission is $105 and also has a 15 percent discount for military with valid ID. Includes early admission at 4 p.m., 10 four-ounce beer tastings, one food ticket and self-parking for one car.

Must be 21 or older to attend. For tickets, visit www.greatwaikikibeerfestival.com or call (808) 949-4321.

