Calling all animal lovers for Hawaiian Humane Society’s PetWalk

Celebrate the Hawaiian Humane Society’s 27th Annual PetWalk on October 29 at Magic Island. Thousands of pets and people all come together for one common goal – to raise money to benefit animals and people. There will be two courses: the long course (2 miles) and the short course (half-mile). In addition to the pet-friendly walk, there will be trick-or-treating, a pet costume contest, pet float contest, family-friendly activities and refreshments. On-site registration starts at 7 am and the walk begins at 8 am.

For more information on how to get involved, email petwalk@hawaiianhumane.org or visit HawaiianHumane.org/PetWalk.

