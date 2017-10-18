Coach Dick Tomey’s memoir captures the Golden Age of University of Hawai‘i Football

Watermark Publishing has released 'Rise of the Rainbow Warriors: Ten Unforgettable Years of University of Hawai‘i Football', former head coach Dick Tomey’s inside story of a pivotal era in UH football. For the Rainbow Warriors, the Tomey years were a game changer—from the first improbable season through a decade of gridiron drama played out before packed houses at Aloha Stadium. In the summer of 1977, first-time head coach Tomey and his staff cobbled together a team of local boys and mainland recruits just weeks before the start of the season. With new faces, a new conference and a new 50,000-seat venue, the Rainbow Warriors quickly emerged as a force to be reckoned with—challenging and even beating some of the biggest powerhouses in college football. In his lively, play-by-play memoir, Coach Tomey recalls the glory years of rabid fans and muddle huddles, big wins and heartbreaking losses, and a roster of players—Sapolu, Noga, Allen, Gaison and so many others—who proudly carried the banner of the Rainbow Warrior.

Dick Tomey was a college football head coach for twenty-nine seasons—at UH, the University of Arizona and San Jose State. He is a former president of the American Football Coaches Association and currently chairs the Selection Committee of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame. He and his wife, author Nanci Kincaid, reside in Tucson, Arizona. Tomey’s writing collaborator on the book, Lance Tominaga, is a web editor for ESPN 1420 Radio in Honolulu. Tominaga is a former magazine editor and has authored seven previous books, including 'Catch the Dream: The Story of Hawaii Winter Baseball' and 'The Hawaii Sports Trivia Challenge'.

'Rise of the Rainbow Warriors: Ten Unforgettable Years of University of Hawai‘i Football' is available in hardcover with dust jacket for $22.95, beginning in October 2017, at bookstores and other retail outlets and from online booksellers, or direct from the publisher at www.bookshawaii.net. Contact Watermark Publishing, 1000 Bishop St., Suite 806, Honolulu, HI 96813; telephone 1-808-587-7766; toll-free 1-866- 900-BOOK; fax 1-808-521-3461; e-mail sales@bookshawaii.net.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.