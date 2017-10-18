Discover Your Future in Aviation at the Pacific Aviation Museum

On October 21, from 10 am – 4 pm, Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor will host its eighth annual Discover Your Future in Aviation, a museum-wide event designed as an interactive fair that provides youth and young adults with information and resources related to the aviation and aerospace industries. The Museum is offering a special $5 admission fee per person for this event. Tickets must be pre-purchased online at PacificAviationMuseum.org. Family-oriented activities include open cockpits and booths for hands-on STEM activities, as well as a panel discussion centered around women in aviation.

