Business Report: The plan to end the estate tax

America has 2.7 million estates. Only 52 hundred of them will own any estate tax this year. That's one fifth of one percent.

We've heard that the estate tax devastates farming and trucking families. But not one farm is expected to pay it this year, and only two or three truckers nationwide. That's the economic truth. So why are politicians pretending otherwise?

Any financial or tax policy change sells better if you can frame it as helping the little guy. But what really helps the little guy is putting a stop to never-ending tax cuts for the wealthy. President Trump has promised relief for the middle-class, but both parties have long history of listening to lobbyists more than the little guy, so keep your eye on the ball.

