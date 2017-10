HPD seeks man accused of stealing case of Spam, punching security officer

Honolulu police are searching for a man accused of stealing an entire case of Spam from a downtown store.

Police said he’s one of two men who entered a store at Fort Street Mall on Oct. 3 at around 11:45 a.m.

Officers said the suspect took the case of Spam, then left the store without paying. When a security officer tried to stop the suspect, he punched the officer and then ran away.

The other man was seen with the suspect but not involved in the struggle.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police.

