8-inch water main break closes lanes in Waipahu - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

8-inch water main break closes lanes in Waipahu

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
WAIPAHU, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

The Board of Water Supply is responding to a water main break in Waipahu on Wednesday morning.

The initial call came in at 4:30 a.m.

The 8-inch main is located at the intersection of Paiwa and Kahuailani streets.

Paiwa Street is closed between Waipahu and Kahuailani streets while crews make repairs.

BWS did not have further details.

This story will be updated. 

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

  • News ExtrasMore>>

  • Special Reports

    Getting Out of Gridlock

    Getting Out of Gridlock

    Hawaii News Now examines the traffic trouble in our state and searches for solutions in our ongoing series of special reports.

    More >>

    Hawaii News Now examines the traffic trouble in our state and searches for solutions in our ongoing series of special reports.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly