8-inch water main break closes lanes in Waipahu

The Board of Water Supply is responding to a water main break in Waipahu on Wednesday morning.

The initial call came in at 4:30 a.m.

The 8-inch main is located at the intersection of Paiwa and Kahuailani streets.

Paiwa Street is closed between Waipahu and Kahuailani streets while crews make repairs.

BWS did not have further details.

This story will be updated.

