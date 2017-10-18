Forecast: Winds still strong, but expect vog and humidity later

There's an end to the wind in sight, but you may not like its replacement. Trade winds will continue to be strong today. Most neighborhoods will feel them at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

Light showers are riding in on the trades and will fall mainly windward and mauka. Some of that moisture will make it to the leeward areas.

There will be periods of sunshine, enough to warm Honolulu to 87 degrees. The winds will ease by Saturday and turn light and southerly by Sunday. That will bring some deep tropical moisture up from near the equator.

Vog will also become prevalent in many neighborhoods. The humid and hazy weather could last through Tuesday.

Surf continues to be elevated on many shorelines with new swells forecast for both town and country.

We could see advisory-sized surf on north and west shores starting late Sunday.

Town breaks could approach advisory level over the weekend.

Waves today will be 6-9 feet east, 3-5 feet south, 2-4 feet north and west.

High Surf Advisory for all east shores.

Small Craft Advisory for all waters.

Gale Warning for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels.

Wind Advisory for Lanai, Kahoolawe, and areas over and downwind of the Kohala Mountains on the Island of Hawaii.

- Dan Cooke

