Target opens at Ala Moana Center as Hawaii's only 2-story location

The grand opening of Target Ala Moana is just around the corner, and the company is looking for dedicated individuals to join their team.More >>
The grand opening of Target Ala Moana is just around the corner, and the company is looking for dedicated individuals to join their team.More >>
PHOTOS: Target opens at Ala Moana CenterMore >>
PHOTOS: Target opens at Ala Moana CenterMore >>
PHOTOS: Thousands walk in annual Susan G. Komen 'Race for the Cure'More >>
PHOTOS: Thousands walk in annual Susan G. Komen 'Race for the Cure'More >>
PHOTOS: Big Island crash claims 1 lifeMore >>
PHOTOS: Big Island crash claims 1 lifeMore >>
PHOTOS: Fishing vessel stuck in Waikiki watersMore >>
PHOTOS: Fishing vessel stuck in Waikiki watersMore >>
PHOTOS: Kauai whale strandingMore >>
PHOTOS: Kauai whale strandingMore >>