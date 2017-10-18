Target opens at Ala Moana Center as Hawaii's only 2-story locati - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Target opens at Ala Moana Center as Hawaii's only 2-story location

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

The newest Target in Hawaii is now open at Ala Moana Center.

Nordstrom's former home has been transformed into the signature red-and-white scheme of Target.  

The two-story store is on the mauka side of Ala Moana.

As Oahu's fourth Target location, and seventh in the state, the Ala Moana location will employ about 450 team members. 

A soft opening was on Wednesday, but the grand opening will be on Sunday, which means the first 1,500 customers will receive a free reusable bag.

Last week, Target hosted a hiring event for seasonal workers for the holidays. It's not too late to apply.

Interested applicants can click here to apply for a position. 

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly