Target opens at Ala Moana Center as Hawaii's only 2-story location

The grand opening of Target Ala Moana is just around the corner, and the company is looking for dedicated individuals to join their team.

The grand opening of Target Ala Moana is just around the corner, and the company is looking for dedicated individuals to join their team.

New Target store in Ala Moana looking to hire 450 team members

New Target store in Ala Moana looking to hire 450 team members

The newest Target in Hawaii is now open at Ala Moana Center.

Nordstrom's former home has been transformed into the signature red-and-white scheme of Target.

The two-story store is on the mauka side of Ala Moana.

As Oahu's fourth Target location, and seventh in the state, the Ala Moana location will employ about 450 team members.

A soft opening was on Wednesday, but the grand opening will be on Sunday, which means the first 1,500 customers will receive a free reusable bag.

Last week, Target hosted a hiring event for seasonal workers for the holidays. It's not too late to apply.

Interested applicants can click here to apply for a position.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.