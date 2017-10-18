Get ready — Target is about to Open in Ala Moana Shopping Center

The grand opening of Target Ala Moana is just around the corner, and the company is looking for dedicated individuals to join their team.

New Target store in Ala Moana looking to hire 450 team members

The largest Target store in Hawaii is set to open this weekend.

Nordstrom's former home has been transformed into the signature red and white scheme of Target.

The two-story store is on the Mauka side of Ala Moana Shopping Center.

As Oahu's fourth Target location, and seventh in the state, the Ala Moana location will employ about 450 team members.

A soft opening will be held Wednesday with grand opening ceremonies on Saturday.

Last week, Target hosted a hiring event for seasonal workers as the holidays quickly approach. It's not too late to apply.

