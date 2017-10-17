Maglio named BWC Defensive Player of the Week for second consecutive week

IRVINE, Calif.—University of Hawai'i women's volleyball middle hitter Emily Maglio took her block party on the road, recording a team-high 18 blocks in a pair of UH wins. For her efforts, the 6-3 senior from Coquitlam, B.C., Canada earned her second straight and fourth overall Big West Defensive Player of the Week honor. Maglio averaged 2.00 blocks per set as the Rainbow Wahine defeated Long Beach State in four and CSUN in five.



Maglio tied her career high for the third straight match racking up 10 blocks (three solo) against the Beach. She added a match-high 14 kills on .321 hitting for her second straight career double-double.



At CSUN, she recorded a match-high eight blocks to bring her Big West leading total to 114 blocks while raising her average to 1.54 blocks per set. Maglio added 13 kills and two digs in the five set win over the Matadors.



The Rainbow Wahine return to host their second to the last homestand against UC Riverside on Friday, October 20 and Cal State Fullerton on Saturday, October 21. Both matches are scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m.

