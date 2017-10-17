Discussions underway over where Trump should stay during Oahu visit

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are scheduled to stop in Hawaii during an upcoming trip to Asia in November.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are scheduled to stop in Hawaii during an upcoming trip to Asia in November.

President Donald Trump walks with first lady Melania Trump to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

When President Trump visits Oahu next month, he might stay in Waikiki.

Sources say there are discussions underway about whether to put the president up at the Marine Corps Base Hawaii during his stay Nov. 3 or in Waikiki.

Shirlene Ostrov, chair of the Hawaii Republican Party, got the call from the White House on Monday confirming the president's stopover.

"My phone was ringing off the hook the second I hung up with the White House. We are excited," she said.

Ostrov hopes the President can make time for local Republicans.

Trump will stop in Hawaii before launching on a two-week trip to Asia.

During his visit, he's set to visit the USS Arizona memorial and getting a briefing from the U.S. Pacific Command.

Organizers of the anti-Trump Women's March this past January say it's too soon to tell how large protests against president will be, but they are organizing with grassroots activists.

"We will definitely use this opportunity to let President Trump know that we are not happy in the direction that he is taking the country," said Karolina Turska, team leader for Women's March Oahu

"We want to meet him and tell him face to face how we feel," said Evangeline Bautisa, a hotel housekeeper with Local 5 who has participated in anti-Trump rallies in Waikiki. "We want to meet him and tell him face-to-face how we feel," she said.

Ostrov, meanwhile, said she's looking forward to showing the president some support.

"We are really focused on the national security issues that he's coming to the Asia Pacific for," she said.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.