Accountant pleads guilty to taking $4M from former employer

A former magazine employee pleaded guilty Tuesday to bank fraud and filing false tax returns.

Johanne Jarlego was an accountant for a local magazine publisher. Under a plea agreement, she admitted to diverting nearly $4 million from her former employer and depositing the money in a phony bank account at American Savings Bank.

She faces up to 30 years in prison for the fraud charge when she's sentenced in February.

She also must pay $380,000 in restitution to the IRS.

