Private school fires teacher accused of misconduct with students

A Honolulu private school has fired a teacher accused of "inappropriate conduct" with students.

A police report has been filed after the incident at Sacred Hearts Academy, a police spokeswoman confirmed.

In a statement, Sacred Hearts Head of School Betty White said two students came forward to report the alleged misconduct, and the teacher was dismissed on the same day.

In 2015, a veteran Sacred Hearts teacher was sentenced to a year behind bars for sexually assaulting a student.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.