'He is an evil person': Victims of top CPA convicted of fraud urge tough sentence

The former managing partner of one of Hawaii's largest CPA firms has been found guilty on 13 felony counts of money laundering, theft, and forgery.

The former managing partner of one of Hawaii's largest CPA firms has been found guilty on 13 felony counts of money laundering, theft, and forgery.

A former top accounting executive and president of the University of Hawaii alumni association was sentenced to 20 years behind bars Tuesday for theft, forgery and money laundering.

Patrick Oki, 48, was also found guilty of using a computer in the commission of a crime, which carries a mandatory 20-year sentence.

"The guy is a con artist. He's a liar. He's been lying his way through life most of his adult life,” said Deputy Prosecutor Chris Van Marter.

At trial, Oki claimed he was legally entitled to the money and should not be criminally prosecuted.

But on Tuesday, he apologized to former partners at his firm PKF Pacific Hawaii.

"I'm sorry for what I did. I regret making bad choices,” said Oki. "I hurt many people who did nothing wrong and they suffered.”

Several of those victims were in court, saying the thefts left them scarred.

"He is an evil person, full of lies and deceit. I do not believe this is the first time he committed these crimes. This is the first time he got caught and prosecuted,” said Lawrence Chew, a former PKF partner.

Added Trisha Nomura, another former partner: "We didn't deserve to have our lives ruined so Patrick could fund his lavish lifestyle and second life at the expense of our firm."

Oki's lawyers had asked that his prison sentence be place on hold pending appeal. But the judge rejected that, prompting sheriffs to take him into custody.

Even if his appeal is eventually successful, he'll likely remain in prison for several years.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.