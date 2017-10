Here's the most wished for Hawaii property on Airbnb

The most wished for Hawaii property on Airbnb is actually a treehouse.

That's according to Money magazine, which says 37,200 people have put the Big Island's "Dreamy Tropical Treehouse" on their most-wished for list.

The property is in the Fern Forest, about 20 miles from Hilo, and is big enough for two guests. It goes for $200 a night.

It's also off the grid, with no potable water and "ladder-stairs."

From the Airbnb listing: "One of the most fun aspects of this property is that it allows you the opportunity to experience true off-grid living without sacrificing any of the comforts of normal life. Natural lighting, solar power and rain water catchment are the three principles that have been integrated into this tree top design, making it almost like a living organism itself."

Guests seem to agree that the experience is well worth the money. The listing has five stars.

