After a really dry, dry season, Hawaii's about to see a really wet, wet season

Hawaii just wrapped up a very dry, dry season.

In fact, the period from May to September was the 13th driest dry season in the last 30 years.

Now, brace yourselves for a wetter than normal winter.

NOAA Climate Prediction Center says Hawaii will likely see La Niña conditions during its wet season, from October to April.

There's a 55 to 60 percent chance of the La Niña conditions developing.

That means it's likely that Hawaii will see above average rainfall, which could relieve drought conditions on the Big Island and Maui.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.