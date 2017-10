Hawaii resident named to list of wealthiest Americans

Hawaii resident Pierre Omidyar got the no. 48 spot in the newest Forbes 400 list of wealthiest Americans.

His net worth: $9.6 billion.

Omidyar, 50, founded eBay in 1995 and now serves on the company's board.

Meanwhile, part-time Hawaii resident Larry Ellison took the no. 5 spot on the list. The 73-year-old, who owns most of Lanai, has a net worth of $59 billion.

The richest person on the list is (still) Bill Gates. His net worth is $69 billion.

