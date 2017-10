Samoan firefighters sing moving hymn in midst of California wildfires

A team of firefighters from American Samoa who have been in California to battle the raging wildfires brought a little light to a stressful situation – by singing a Samoan Christian hymn.

Various reports say the firefighters were from Helena Fire Department’s Crew 61. It's a hotshot crew, which means they’re essentially special forces firefighters specifically trained to respond to fires in remote regions with some of the roughest terrain.

In a recently published video, the crew is seen marching down the Shasta-Trinity Forest and singing a hymn acapella.

According to online commenters, the song is called “Fa’afetai i le Atua,” which literally translates to thanks unto God. It's sung to the tune of “What a Friend We Have in Jesus”.

In a job that requires putting themselves in harm’s way, a song with a little bit of praise and worship probably helped lift their spirits.

