Best Buddies International hosts 6th Annual Friendship Jam

Best Buddies Hawaii will host the 6th Annual Best Buddies “Friendship Jam” on Wednesday, October 18th, 2017, from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. at The Artistry in Kaka'ako. Free valet parking included. The address is 461 Cooke Street, Honolulu, HI 96813. This year’s entertainers include John Cruz, Kailua Bay Buddies, Chloe, Jordan Segundo, Ginai, Starr Kalahiki, Kaylee Shimizu, Alx Kawakami and Johnny Valentine. Tickets are $100.00 and can be purchased at www.bestbuddies.org/friendshipjam.

Guests will also enjoy a delicious complimentary dinner, refreshments, 2 drink tickets and a live and silent auction with exciting autographed memorabilia such as a U2 guitar, Bruce Springsteen album, posters from the casts of Star Wars and Game of Thrones, a Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier Boxing poster, a basketball from NBA star Kyrie Irving, luxury hotel packages to neighbor islands, Seattle, San Francisco, Las Vegas and more.

All Friendship Jam proceeds help support Best Buddies Hawaii programs assisting youth with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) at University of Hawaii at Manoa, Kapolei HS, James Campbell HS, Leilehua HS, Pearl City HS, Waianae HS, Nanakuli HS, Mililani HS, Kalani HS, Roosevelt HS, Kalaheo HS, Stevenson MS, Kailua MS, Kapolei MS, Ewa Makai MS.

