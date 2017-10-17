Hawaii surf team brings home a slew of medals at 2017 VISSLA ISA World Junior Surfing Championship

After nine days of world-class competition in Hyuga, Japan at the 2017 VISSLA ISA World Junior Surfing Championship, the Hawaii Surf Team brought home an impressive array of individual and team medals representing a level of excellence in the Hawaiian sport that is nearly unmatched. The Championship event at Okuragohama Beach provided a preview of the high-performance surfing and athletic potential of future Olympians who could represent their countries in Tokyo in 2020.

Hawaii Surf Team won Silver Medal in the Aloha Cup team competition, Silver Medal in overall team standings just barely edged out by Team USA, and for the second year in a row Brisa Hennessy (Girls U-18) was crowned individual Gold Medalist, entering an elite group of world-class surfers who have held the honor including current WSL surfer and Hawaii Surf Team alumna, Tatiana Weston-Webb from Kauai.

Hawaii Surf Team’s other individual standout performers include Cody Young who took the bronze in Boys U-18, Keala Tomoda-Bannert who earned silver in Girls U-16 competing against teammate Gabriela Bryan who took the copper, and Summer Macedo, the 2015 Girls U-16 World Champion, who won the bronze medal in this year’s Girls U-18 division.

