Forecast: Windy weather persists

Windy conditions continue.

The strong trades have eased ever so slightly.

Wind speeds today will be 15-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph instead of the 50 mph gusts we experienced yesterday.

Quick-moving showers will fall mainly on windward and mauka neighborhoods, but spread leeward from time to time.

There should be plenty of sunshine today with a high in Honolulu expected to be 88 degrees.

Surf continues to be dangerously large along east and south shores.

Waves today will be 7-10 feet east, 5-8 feet south, 4-6 feet north, 2-4 feet west.

High Surf Advisory east and south shores.

Wind Advisory for Lanai, Kahoolawe, and on the Island of Hawaii for areas over and downwind of the Kohala Mountains.

Small Craft Advisory for all Hawaii waters.

Gale Warning for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels.

- Dan Cooke

