Want to help pick out the best monk seal photos for a calendar? Here's how

The search is on for the cutest monk seals, and a photo contest is proving just how tough it is.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration asked for monk seal photo submissions for its upcoming calendar and says it has received so many great photos that it could only narrow it down to 74.

NOAA said it plans to sort the images into different categories like “mom and pup” so they can narrow it down to just 12 photos.

Participants can “like” their favorite images on Facebook to vote.

The deadline to vote is Oct. 27 at 6 p.m.

Sales from the calendar will go toward saving the endangered species.

