New lava time lapse video reveals stunning 'lava falls' at Kamokuna

Stunning time lapse video captured recent activity of bright "lava falls" at Kamokuna.

The video by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded 2.5 days worth of molten glowing rock dripping on the western side of the delta.

Cameras began rolling just before sundown on Monday Oct. 2, and kept rolling around the clock until the morning of Thursday Oct. 5.

Geologists at the USGS says the breakout feeding the lava-falls is above the delta on the sea cliff, and the lava-falls actually thickens on the western edge along the sea cliff.

Scientists also say the recent may be a continuation of the last breakout on Sept. 23.

Some mobile users may need to click here for additional photos of the lava flow.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.