Coast Guard, Navy searching for downed chopper off Molokai

The Coast Guard and Navy are searching for a helicopter that went missing off Molokai with two people on board.

Debris and chemlights have been located in the water. Crews are searching an area northwest of Molokai.

Coast Guard officials were notified of the suspected downed helicopter at 7:26 p.m. Monday.

The helicopter last had communication with the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport sometime earlier in the evening, though the exact timeline was not immediately available.

Officials say the helicopter reportedly left Honolulu on Monday for a day trip to Molokai. It is believed the helicopter was heading back to Honolulu when it lost communication.

Amanda Levasseur, Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd class, said the downed helicopter is a Robinson R-44, a four-seat light helicopter.

"We're starting off the search and hoping for the best," Levasseur said.

A Coast Guard Hercules airplane and a Navy Seahawk helicopter were conducting training Monday night when the report of the downed chopper came in, and immediately re-routed to conduct the search. A U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ahi and a Dolphin helicopter are also assisting with search and rescue operations.

Additional resources are expected to join the search in the morning, Levasseur said.

Officials say winds in the area are about 30 mph and seas are 12 to 15 feet.

