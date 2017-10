Police: 1 man arrested after fire at old Hilo jail admin building

Big Island police say one man has been arrested after a fire at the old administration building for the Hawaii Community Correctional Center (HCCC) Monday night.

The fire was noticed by HCCC officials around 6:40 p.m. A Department of Public Safety spokesperson said staff noticed a glow coming from the second floor of the old Hilo jail, located just outside HCCC grounds.

Within minutes, fire officials were on scene and the fire was put out.

A man was caught inside the building and corrections officers detained him until Hawaii Police arrived. The man was then placed under arrest.

Two corrections officers were taken to the hospital as a precaution. All HCCC inmates have been accounted for.

It's too early to tell what caused the fire. The suspect has not yet been identified.

This story will be updated.

