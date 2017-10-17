Marcus Mariota returns, leads Tennessee Titans to victory over Indianapolis Colts, 36-22

Marcus Mariota wasn’t 100 percent healthy when he suited up for the Tennessee Titans on Monday night, but he didn’t have to be as the Titans defeated the Indianapolis Colts 36-22.

The former St. Louis standout finished with 306 passing yards and a touchdown with one interception as the Titans came back to beat the Colts, who were once again without the services of franchise quarterback Andrew Luck.

Mariota was a game-time decision coming into Monday night’s game as he was nursing a hamstring injury that sidelined him in Week 5. Mariota suffered the injury in the first half of the Titans game against the Houston Texans in Week 4, but came back to end his team’s losing streak against the Colts, which has spanned over 11 games.

The Titans trailed 13-9 at the half, but some defensive adjustments during the interval changed the outlook of the game.

Linebacker Avery Williamson forced a turnover that led to a field goal. Although Tennessee struggled to convert its red zone opportunities throughout the game, the Titans came alive in the fourth quarter with big plays.

Mariota found rookie wideout Taywan Taylor on a 53-yard connection that gave Tennessee the 29-22 lead before a highlight reel run from second-year tailback Derrick Henry with 47 seconds remaining in the game put the game out of reach.

Henry was the real star of the night for the Titans, finishing with 145 yards on 20 carries and a score.

The Titans are now 3-3, back to their winning ways as they look forward to next week’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns next Sunday, in what should be an easy victory for Mariota and company.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.