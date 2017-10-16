Another dead shearwater is found at Kailua Beach; public tips wanted

A day after the discovery of three dead shearwaters at Kailua Beach, another bird has been found dead.

Volunteers from 808 Cleanups made both discoveries while cleaning and maintaining the area on Sunday and Monday.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources confirmed the birds are wedge-tailed shearwaters which are indigenous, but not endangered.

Officials say they are not sure who, or what, killed the birds, but volunteers say the deaths appear suspicious.

"We came out to find three dead birds, and (there are) probably more laid out," Volunteer Rich said over the weekend. "(It) didn't look like an animal killed them to me. No feathers, no bite marks, nothing ... I think it was a person. No doubt."

The mysterious deaths of the birds is concerning some who want the culprit to come forward.

The My Kailua Facebook page is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

DLNR officials are looking in to the deaths and are working with enforcement officers.

"At this time we have no leads or information. Once they (staff) gather information they hope to make recommendations on how to address this situation moving forward," a DLNR spokesperson said.

Anyone with information can report it to the DLNR anonymously by calling 643-3567, or by using the DLNRTip app which is available via the Google Play Store, iTunes App Store or by clicking here.

