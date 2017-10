The Kalakaua Foundation wraps ‘Agena’s Clinic’ on Kauai

If Hawaii’s next basketball prodigy reigns from the Garden Isle, we’ll have Coach Dennis Agena to thank for that.

For three days last week the Kalakaua Foundation brought the popular “Agena’s Clinic” to Kauai as part of the organization’s fall break tour.

The event was open to students of all skill levels from kindergarten through twelfth grade. Agena along with volunteer coaches from Kapaa High School helped the group hone in on skills like ball handling, shooting and passing.

Seventy kids from Kauai and Oahu participated in the sessions held at Kapaa High School’s Bernice Hundley Gym.

Kauai Youth Basketball Association sponsored the event in partnership with the county.

The 66-year-old Agena founded the Kalakaua Foundation over 20 years ago and holds a clinic every Sunday at Moanalua High School.

