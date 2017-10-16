Central Maui brush fire flares up overnight

Maui firefighters are battling at least three brush fires in Central Maui.

A bright orange glow cut through the nighttime darkness on Maui Sunday night after a brush fire that was previously declared 100 percent contained reignited.

According to fire officials, the flare up ignited near the perimeter of one of three fires that scorched 100 acres of sugar cane last week.

The flare up started about a mile west of Omaopio Road and Pulehu Road junction around 8:30 p.m.

Crews have been on scene monitoring the area since three brush fires broke out on Monday Oct. 9. The fire was deemed fully contained, but was never fully extinguished due to smoldering areas within the fire's perimeter.

Officials previously said they believed the fires appeared to be suspicious in nature.

Rough terrain is providing a challenge to firefighters in fighting the flames. Air 1 assisted with water drops. The flare up burned an additional 40 acres, bringing the total number of acres burned to 140.

Firefighters expect to be on scene until late Monday night and will continue to monitor the area.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

