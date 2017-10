Maui police searching for suspected driver in fatal hit-and-run

On Maui, police are searching for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian accident near Wailuku.

Police say the accident happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday on Waiale Road.

The pedestrian, identified as 54-year-old Floyd Nahinu Jr. of Wailuku, was crossing the street when a vehicle traveling north struck him.

A preliminary investigation found that the vehicle that hit Nahinu was a white-colored pick-up truck with an extended cab. The driver fled the scene before police arrived.

Nahinu was taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition where he later died.

Police do not yet know if speed, drugs or alcohol were involved.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Maui Police at (808) 244-6400.

This is Maui's 13th traffic fatality of 2017 compared to 16 this time last year.

