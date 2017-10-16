Local Connection: Cancer Awareness

This weekend, thousands of residents participated in the annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure. It's an event Hawaii News Now, along with scores of other businesses, is proud to support.

It's also just one of many ways the public has embraced October as Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Survivors and the families of those who have passed tell us they appreciate seeing pink everywhere. And we enjoy showing our public support for what they've been through.

It goes without saying that making a donation or wearing pink is not enough, and the awareness needs to last more than a month.

For all of us, the best way to reduce the death toll from cancer is to be mindful of our own health. Strive for healthy lifestyles for ourselves and our families, and get those check-ups and preventive screenings.

And finally, as citizens, we need to pay attention to the national debate over health care and support programs that guarantee access to medical services for all.

Ultimately – that's best way to take care of ourselves, and each other.

