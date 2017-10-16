After 100 years in storage, a Hawaiian cape gifted to Captain Cook goes on display

After more than a century in storage, a feather cape gifted to Captain Cook by Hawaiian Chief Kalniopuu in 1778 has been put on display at Sydney's Australian Museum.

The cape has been part of the museum's collection since 1894.

According to the museum, it is made from netted olona fiber decorated with borders of alternating triangles of red and yellow honeyeater bird feathers.

The center is covered with long twisted tail feathers of red and white tropical birds and black cock feathers.

The cape, the museum said, was one of seven presented to Captain Cook and one of 30 that he collected on his three voyages to the Pacific.

“Cook received the cape on his third and fateful exploratory Pacific voyage, where he was stabbed to death by Hawaiians," said Steven Alderton, director for Exhibitions, Programs and Cultural Collections at the Australian Museum. "The striking colors reflect the status of the person wearing it. In Cook’s case, he was treated as a god."

The cape is being displayed as part of a new exhibition, "200 Treasures of the Australian Museum."

