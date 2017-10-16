After exhaustive review, city says 'we do not know' cause of Marco Polo blaze

The leader of Hawaii's firefighter union has expressed concern about the Honolulu Fire Department's handling of the July 14 Marco Polo condominium fire, saying the assistant fire chief should have been on scene, but chose not to go.

Two and a half months after a fire ripped through the Marco Polo highrise in Moiliili, the Honolulu Fire Department is being fined over asbestos exposure concerns.

After an exhaustive analysis, the mayor says the cause of the massive, Marco Polo blaze continues to elude investigators.

"We do not know what caused this fire," Mayor Kirk Caldwell said, at a news conference Monday.

The official cause of the blaze: "Undetermined."

The July 14 fire, which broke out in unit 2602, killed four people, caused more than $100 million in damage and left scores of units damaged.

The seven-alarm inferno was one of the worst highrise fires in modern Hawaii history.

Fire Chief Manuel Neves did say that there was no indication that the fire was intentionally set. Investigators also did not find the presence of a drug lab.

Additionally, several potential causes were ruled out, including cooking and ignitable liquids.

But other accidental causes, including smoking or an electrical issue, couldn't be ruled out.

"I wanted to find a cause," Caldwell said. "You saw there were some accidental things that perhaps lead to more questions. I know that it's somewhat unsatisfactory that we don't know what caused this fire. But we're going to tell you what we know. We're not going to make up facts."

Caldwell also used the news conference to renew his call for requiring that older highrises be retrofitted with sprinklers.

