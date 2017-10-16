Rainbow Warriors receiver John Ursua out for season with torn ACL

Rainbow Warriors wide receiver John Ursua is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL in his right knee this past Saturday against San Jose State.

Ursua announced the diagnosis of his injury on Instagram Monday morning. He said in a reply to a follower's question regarding his injury that he "tore my ACL."

The University of Hawaii confirmed Ursua's injury Monday afternoon.

Ursua led Hawaii in receptions (47) receiving yards (667) and receiving touchdowns (5). He also ranks sixth in the country in receiving yards per game (111.2).

