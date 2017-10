Court documents spell out charges against HPD officer, retired major

A Honolulu police officer and retired major have been charged as part of the years-long federal investigation into public corruption.

Former HPD Major Gordon Shiraishi has been charged with obstruction of justice.

HPD officer Bobby Nguyen has been charged with conspiracy to obstruct.

