Hospice Hawaii recognizes remarkable doctor

Hospice Hawaii is recognizing its healthcare professional of the year: Dr. Serena Lo, who practices geriatric medicine at Kaiser.

"I work closely with numerous hospices here in Hawaii, including Hospice Hawaii, to ensure the patients I refer are provided with compassionate and exceptional end-of-life care," Lo said.

Hear more from this outstanding doctor in this Sunrise interview.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.