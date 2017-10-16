Ask the Mayor: Honolulu rail, affordable housing, HPD chief search, Waikiki crime

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Monday morning returned to Sunrise to answer more viewer questions.

He talked about Honolulu rail and addressed passenger safety as well as an update on how officials are planning to fund the cash-strapped project.

Another topic he covered was the search for Honolulu police chief and how the department will be ramping up its presence in Waikiki to deal with a rash of crime in the popular tourist area.

