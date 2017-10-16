Fair aimed at helping special needs kids transition to adulthood - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Fair aimed at helping special needs kids transition to adulthood

Special needs students and their families are invited to a unique fair this Saturday at Windward Community College.

It's to help the kids transition into life as an adult.

See our interview with Amanda Kaahanui, program specialist with the Special Parent Information Network, and Glenn Hiro, with the Hawaii Self-Advocacy Advisory Council.

For more information on the event, click here.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly