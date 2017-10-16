UH researchers contribute to discovery of significant astronomic - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

UH researchers contribute to discovery of significant astronomical phenomenon

University of Hawaii researchers have played a major role in one of the most significant discoveries in decades.

Several weeks ago two neutron stars circled each other ever-more rapidly and then collided, rippling the space-time fabric.

Astronomers around the world swung into action, like Ken Chambers and Ben Shappee of UH Manoa.

