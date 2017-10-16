Calling all brides-to-be: Wedding expo set for this weekend

Anything and everything a bride and groom could need for their wedding will be featured at The World Class wedding Expo this weekend.

One must-have is dessert.

Mandy Suganuma is the owner of Mandy's Munchies.

She'll showcase a few displays featured at the upcoming Hawaii World Class Wedding Expo (Oct. 20-21) at Hawaii Convention Center as well as introducing and sampling retail products including a variety of gourmet flavored marshmallows and candied pecans.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.