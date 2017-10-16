Business Report: 10/16/17

Target is hiring. This is the third and final day of job fairs in all Honolulu area Target stores. They have 800 seasonal openings.

Walmart Hawaii has been fined $15,000 in administrative costs by state regulators, who found disciplinary actions against Walmart pharmacies in several other states, that Walmart was obliged to report under Hawaii law. The actions appear to have happened in Oregon, Colorado, Nevada and Iowa.

Ad Up Hawaii makes a weekend choice of its free marketing work. It’s the Blood Bank of Hawaii, which wins $6,000, partly donated by Hawaiian Electric. The blood bank will get free commercials from HawaiiNewsNow, KHON and KITV. We’re arch rivals but we’re all in for this.

Kona Brewing Company has been selling Kua Bay IPA for three years. Now, for the first time, it’s available in bottles. Kong Brewing has brewpubs in Kona and Hawaii Kai.

The Hawaii Wellness Leaders Conference is one month from today. The keynote, “Develop the Right Mindset,” will be delivered by Carol Dweck, who teaches at Stanford and wrote the book “Mindset.” November 16, Dole Cannery.

The World of Travel Trade Show will be held at the Kahala Hotel on Wednesday, October 25 – a ballroom full of travel vendors – hotels, cruise lines, tour companies and more. More information on hnltravel.com

