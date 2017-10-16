Rainbow Wahine soccer's Sonest Furtado earns second Big West Offensive Player of the Week honor of the season

For the second time this season, Rainbow Wahine forward Sonest Furtado has been named the Big West Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week.

The Waianae native scored two goals this past week against UC Santa Barbara in a 2-1 victory, including a spectacular finish in the second half to give the Wahine the lead in the 86th minutes. The goal marked the third time she’s scored a game-winning goal this season.

WSOC: ICYMI, Sonest Furtado had a NIGHT - a pair of goals leads #HawaiiWSOC to the 2-1 win!#GoBows #PlayBig ???? pic.twitter.com/evvGCowoTV — Big West Conference (@BigWestSports) October 13, 2017

Furtado was called to action again in a 2-1 loss to CSUN and while she didn’t score, she delivered the assist on Hawaii’s only goal of the match.

Her two goals against UC Santa Barbara were her fifth and sixth goals of the campaign, increasing her career total to 13 goals - tied for 10th in the program’s history.

Others nominated: Jessica Johnson (Cal Poly); Kaycee Hoover (Cal State Fullerton); Cynthia Sanchez (CSUN); Mahlah Catline (UC Davis); Noel Baham (UC Irvine); Amanda Ball (UC Santa Barbara)

