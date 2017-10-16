The Nick Rolovich Show: Warriors defeat Spartans, 37-26 | Octobe - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

The Nick Rolovich Show: Warriors defeat Spartans, 37-26 | October 14, 2017

The Rainbow Warrior football team ended its losing streak with a 37-26 win over the San Jose State Spartans on Saturday night at Aloha Stadium. 

