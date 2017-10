Looking for a job? The Army is hiring

Looking for a new job? The U.S. Army is hiring for more than 100 positions.

A job fair will be held Monday at the Leilehua Golf Course in Wahiawa from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Army is looking for cooks, recreation aids, child and youth program assistants and many more positions.

Attendees should bring the following with them:

Resume

Two professional references with contact information

DD214 (For veterans)

Military Orders (For military spouses)

SF50 or DA3434 (For current employees)

Valid photo ID

Social security card

Additional requirements for child and youth services vacancies:

High school diploma

College transcripts (may not be required for all vacancies)

For more information click here.

