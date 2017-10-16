Forecast: Strong winds prompt advisories across the state

There are a number of wind-related advisories across our state. The winds are forecast to blow 15-30 mph pretty consistently with occasional gusts to 50 mph.

Those winds are bringing a few passing showers, but they are moving quickly and not much accumulation is happening. Roads could be wet, so drive with caution. Considerable periods of sunshine today with an afternoon high of 88 degrees expected in Honolulu.

Surf is dangerously large along east and south shores. The strong winds are responsible for the east sides... the south swell is from a storm in the southern hemisphere. Please use caution along those shorelines and check with lifeguards before approaching the water.

Waves today will be 6-10 feet east, 6-8 feet south, 5-7 feet north, 3-5 feet south.

Wind Advisory all islands.

High Surf Advisory east and south shores.

Small Craft Advisory all waters.

Gale Warning for Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels.

- Dan Cooke

