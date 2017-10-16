All lanes of Ala Moana Blvd. reopened; repair work complete - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

All lanes of Ala Moana Blvd. reopened; repair work complete

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

All lanes of Ala Moana Boulevard have been reopened after construction crews made repairs to a drainage culvert under the roadway on Monday morning, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The DOT said eastbound lanes were temporarily closed between Queen and Piikoi streets.

Traffic was contraflowed in the westbound direction with one eastbound and two westbound lanes open.

All lanes were reopened by 6:45 a.m.

